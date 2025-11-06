Vibe Coding named Collins' Word of the Year 2025: What does it mean? The selection of "vibe coding" as the Word of the Year 2025 demonstrates the increasing integration of AI into our everyday lives.

‘Vibe coding’ has been named the Word of the Year by Collins Dictionary. This new software development method uses artificial intelligence (AI) to turn everyday language into computer code. This selection shows how much AI is becoming a part of our everyday lives.

The term was created by Andrej Karpathy, who used to be the head of AI at Tesla and helped to start OpenAI. He used it to describe how AI enables a user to create a new application while being able to "forget that the code even exists".

Why Vibe Coding got selected

Alex Beecroft, managing director at Collins, stated, "The selection of 'vibe coding' as Collins’ Word of the Year perfectly captures how language is evolving alongside technology. It signals a major shift in software development, where AI is making coding more accessible. The seamless integration of human creativity and machine intelligence demonstrates how natural language is fundamentally changing our interaction with computers".

The lexicographers at Collins Dictionary chose 'vibe coding' for 2025 after observing a huge increase in its usage since its first appearance in February of this year. They create their annual list of new and notable words by monitoring their 24-billion-word Collins Corpus, which draws from a range of sources, including social media, to reflect the ever-evolving language and the preoccupations of its users.

What is Vibe Coding?

Traditionally, IT professionals spend hours meticulously writing software programs line-by-line, a process that demands technical skills and practice. Vibe Coding makes it easier for everyone to learn how to code by using artificial intelligence (AI). Here’s how it works:

Find an AI Tool: Start by accessing a tool like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Replit, or Cursor. These tools help you with coding.

Share Your Idea: Next, describe your idea in simple words. For example, you could say, “I want to make a fun hide-and-seek game for young kids”.

Create and Test: After you share your idea, the AI tool will write the code for your game. You can then try it out and make changes if needed by giving the tool more instructions.

This process makes coding more approachable, so anyone can bring their ideas to life.

