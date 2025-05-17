Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes released for May 17: Get free diamonds, gun skins and more

Free Fire MAX remains one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially among youth and teens. To keep fans excited, Garena releases daily redeem codes that unlock premium in-game items — all without spending real money. On May 17, new working codes have been released for the Indian region.
These codes offer a golden chance to win exclusive rewards like diamonds, Evo gun skins, pets, loot crates, outfits, and character bundles. However, players need to act fast as these codes are valid for a limited time only.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9
- FVTCQK2MFNSK
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FFNGY7PP2NWC
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFBYS2MQX9KM
- FPUS5XQ2TNZK
Note: Use only Indian server codes. International codes won’t work for Indian players.
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?
To claim your free rewards for the day, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official Garena rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your Free Fire account (Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)
- Enter the redeem code in the box
- Click on the “Confirm” button
- If the code is valid, the rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours
Act fast: Limited time offer
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions and remains valid for only 12 hours. To avoid missing out, players should redeem them as soon as possible.
Important Note:
These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.
Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events to keep gamers engaged, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.
