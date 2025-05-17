Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes released for May 17: Get free diamonds, gun skins and more

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes released for May 17: Get free diamonds, gun skins and more

Garena has released fresh redeem codes for Free Fire MAX on May 17, 2025. Indian players can now claim exciting rewards like diamonds, loot crates, Evo gun skins, pets, and character bundles, absolutely free. But hurry, the codes expire soon.

Garena
Garena Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX remains one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially among youth and teens. To keep fans excited, Garena releases daily redeem codes that unlock premium in-game items — all without spending real money. On May 17, new working codes have been released for the Indian region.

These codes offer a golden chance to win exclusive rewards like diamonds, Evo gun skins, pets, loot crates, outfits, and character bundles. However, players need to act fast as these codes are valid for a limited time only.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17

  1. FFYNC9V2FTNN
  2. FFDMNSW9KG2
  3. FFKSY7PQNWHG
  4. FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  5. FVTCQK2MFNSK
  6. FFM4X2HQWCVK
  7. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  8. FFNGY7PP2NWC
  9. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  10. FFPURTQPFDZ9
  11. FFNRWTQPFDZ9
  12. XF4SWKCH6KY4
  13. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  14. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  15. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  16. RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  17. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  18. FFBYS2MQX9KM
  19. FPUS5XQ2TNZK 

Note: Use only Indian server codes. International codes won’t work for Indian players.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

To claim your free rewards for the day, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official Garena rewards website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in using your Free Fire account (Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc.)
  3. Enter the redeem code in the box
  4. Click on the “Confirm” button
  5. If the code is valid, the rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours

Act fast: Limited time offer

Each code is limited to 500 redemptions and remains valid for only 12 hours. To avoid missing out, players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Important Note:

These redeem codes are time-sensitive and may expire quickly. If you see an error during redemption, the code might already be used or no longer be valid. Make sure to redeem them as early as possible to enjoy the free rewards.

Game players must note that the original Free Fire game was banned in India in 2022, at which point it had millions of users across the country. Fortunately, the Max version remains available for download on the Google Play Store. Free Fire regularly hosts in-game events to keep gamers engaged, where participants can earn items and collect exclusive rewards using redeem codes.

Android 16 set to launch in June: Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones to get first access

These Jio recharge plans offer free OTT subscriptions for minimum 84 days: Details

What do the colours on Google Maps mean? Here’s the full guide

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Free Fire Max Tech News Garena
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\