Flipkart Big Billion Days sale end date announced: Last few days to grab discounts Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale began on September 23, with early access offered to Black and VIP members. Shoppers have only a few days left to purchase their favorite items at a discount.

Flipkart has announced the closing date for its ongoing Big Billion Days sale. The sale, which kicked off on September 23, is currently live on the platform, having offered a 24-hour early access period to Flipkart's Black and VIP customers. During the sale, buyers have been offered significant discounts across numerous categories, including smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale end date and bank offers

Flipkart has updated its official microsite, which reveals that the sale will conclude early next month on October 2. This date also coincides with the conclusion of the Durga Puja festival. The sale offers an additional 10 per cent discount for customers using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Deep discounts on premium smartphones

During the event, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on premium smartphones, including models from the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, Google Pixel 9 series, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Current prices for the new iPhone 16 series are:

iPhone 16: Rs 53,999

iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 77,999

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 99,499

Flipkart is also offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant for Rs 38,999 and the Google Pixel 9 for Rs 52,999.

Mid-budget smartphone deals

Sale offers are also available on mid-budget smartphones:

Vivo T4R: Rs 17,499

Oppo K13: Rs 14,999

Vivo T4 Pro: Rs 25,499

The e-commerce giant has also reduced the price of Motorola smartphones:

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Rs 24,999

Moto G96: Rs 14,999

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Rs 19,999

