CMF by Nothing launches first over-the-ear headphones: CMF Headphone Pro

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, has launched its first over-the-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro. The new device is offered in three colors and features interchangeable cushions. Key specifications include 40mm drivers, up to 40dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), LDAC codec support, and a claimed battery life of up to 100 hours of audio playback.

CMF Headphone Pro India price and availability

Although Nothing is preparing to shift CMF’s global marketing operations to India, the company has not yet announced when the CMF Headphone Pro will be available in the country.

The headphones are currently on sale in the UK and the European Union. It is priced at $99 (roughly Rs 8,000) in the US. However, the headphones are priced higher in other regions, costing €99 (roughly Rs 10,000) in Europe and £79 (roughly Rs. 9,420) in the UK.

CMF Headphone Pro specifications

Feature Specification Details Headphone Type Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Driver Size 40mm Dynamic Drivers (Custom-built with Nickel-plated diaphragms) Noise Cancellation Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ANC Performance Up to 40dB Noise Reduction (Adaptive settings available) Audio Codecs LDAC, SBC (Hi-Res Audio Certified) Wired Connectivity USB Type-C (for charging and audio playback) Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, Multipoint Pairing, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair Controls Roller Dial: Volume, ANC, Play/Pause Energy Slider: Real-time Bass and Treble adjustment

Customisable Button: Spatial Audio / AI Assistant / Shortcut Max Playback (ANC Off) Up to 100 hours Max Playback (ANC on) Up to 50 hours Talk Time Up to 50 hours Quick Charge 5 minutes of charging offers 4–5 hours of playback Full Charge Time Approximately 2 hours (via USB Type-C) Microphones AI Noise Reduction for Calls Unique Feature Interchangeable Ear Cushions (available in Light Green and Orange) App Support Nothing X App (for customisation and features)

The CMF Headphone Pro is the sub-brand's first pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones with ANC support.

Design and Customisation:

The headphones feature swappable ear cushions, which allow users to customise both the look and sound profile. These interchangeable cushions are available in Light Green and Orange shades.

Controls and Interface:

The device incorporates a Roller dial for easy adjustment of volume, ANC toggling, and media playback control. An Energy Slider lets users select customised bass and treble levels based on the track they are listening to. Furthermore, a customisable button offers quick access to features like Spatial Audio or instant AI assistant activation. Users can fine-tune these controls using the Nothing X app.

Audio and Noise Cancellation:

Like the Nothing Headphone 1, this new wireless accessory offers Hybrid ANC, which is claimed to reduce up to 40dB of unwanted ambient sound. Wearers can select from three levels of noise control. The Headphone Pro features 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms designed for reduced distortion and sharper clarity.

The acoustic setup includes a 16.5mm copper voice coil, a precision bass duct, and a dual-chamber design. The device supports SBC and LDAC audio codecs, along with Hi-Res audio playback, and allows users to set up a Personal Sound profile.

Battery and Charging:

CMF claims the Headphone Pro delivers an impressive 100 hours of playback on a single charge, or 50 hours when ANC is enabled, along with 50 hours of talk time. It supports USB Type-C connectivity for both audio playback and charging. The headphones are advertised to deliver up to five hours of playtime with just five minutes of quick charging, while a full charge takes approximately two hours.

