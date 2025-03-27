Excitel affordable plans offer 400Mbps speeds, access to more than 22 OTT apps Excitel has introduced some exciting new plans for its users. The company is offering impressive internet speeds of 400 Mbps at an affordable price.

In today's digital age, the Internet is no longer just a luxury but a vital component of our daily lives. Whether it’s binge-watching a favorite TV show, enjoying a new web series, or catching live sports, the Internet has truly become our go-to source for entertainment. However, juggling multiple subscriptions for various platforms can be quite costly and challenging to manage.

Now, imagine having access to high-speed internet along with over 22 OTT platforms and premium TV channels—all through a single, affordable plan! Such an incredible offer is hard to come by. To address this need, leading provider Excitel has introduced exciting "paisa vasool" plans that simplify your experience by eliminating unnecessary bundles and expensive subscriptions.

Say goodbye to the hassle of different bills and the stress of pricey plans! Excitel has crafted its broadband packages to cater to all customer needs, allowing users to enjoy seamless entertainment and high-speed internet without interruptions. Let’s take a closer look at some of the latest outstanding plans from the company that promise an amazing experience.

Excitel 400 Mbps Cable Cutter Plan

If you’re looking for rapid internet speeds combined with smooth gaming and uninterrupted OTT streaming, Excitel's 400 Mbps broadband plan is just what you need. This plan gives users access to more than 18 OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLiv, ensuring you can indulge in your favorite web series and movies. Additionally, you'll enjoy access to over 300 live TV channels like StarPlus HD, Sony HD, and Colors HD—all for just Rs 734 per month plus GST.

Excitel 300 Mbps Cable Cutter Plan

Excitel's 300 Mbps broadband plan is perfect for those seeking a blend of fast internet and top-notch OTT entertainment. With this plan, you get access to 17+ OTT platforms, including Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and ALT Balaji—allowing for uninterrupted enjoyment of your favorite shows and films. Priced at just Rs 719 per month plus GST, this plan is an excellent choice for high-speed streaming.

Excitel 200 Mbps Cable Cutter Plan

For an impressive internet speed of 200 Mbps, the cable cutter plan at Excitel offers users access to ZEE TV, Sony Entertainment, StarPlus, and over 300 additional live TV channels. You can enjoy this plan for only Rs 554, though GST will also apply.

It's worth noting that while many private companies charge premium rates for high-speed and entertainment packages, Excitel’s economical plans provide significant relief to millions of customers. Their offerings deliver a comprehensive mix of OTT apps and live TV channels at a lower cost, allowing users to avoid the hassle of managing multiple plans for different needs.

