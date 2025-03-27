Dual SIM users, rejoice! These are 3 cheapest 84-day recharge plans for you These days, many people use two SIM cards in their phones. In this article, we will discuss the most affordable 84-day recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi, which can help you avoid the hassle of monthly plans.

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our daily lives. However, the constant need to recharge them can be quite stressful. Many users maintain two numbers, and with recharge plans getting more expensive, managing two lines has become a financial burden. As a result, more and more people are opting for long-term recharge plans. If you’re using a Reliance Jio, Airtel, or Vi SIM, we have some updates that might interest you.

All three of these private companies frequently roll out competitive plans tailored to their customers. If you're tired of the monthly hassle of recharging, we’re here to share some of the most affordable 84-day plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Jio's 84-say affordable plan

Jio has significantly expanded its portfolio of long-term plans. Their most economical 84-day plan is priced at Rs 799, which offers unlimited free calling to all networks throughout its validity. Additionally, you’ll receive 1.5GB of data daily along with 100 SMS free each day across all networks. Included in this plan are free subscriptions to Jio TV, Jio Hotstar, and JioCloud for added entertainment.

Airtel's 84-day plan

Similarly, Airtel provides several 84-day plans, with the cheapest option costing Rs 859. This plan also includes unlimited calls to any network and offers 100 free SMS daily. In terms of data, customers benefit from 1.5GB each day. Although Airtel has a Rs 584 plan that offers 84 days of validity, it provides only a total of 7GB for the entire duration.

Vi's 84-day recharge plan

Vodafone Idea's most affordable plan for 84 days comes in at Rs 979, making it slightly pricier than those of Jio and Airtel, but with added perks. This plan offers unlimited free calling and a total of 168GB of data, allowing for 2GB of daily usage. It also includes 100 free SMS every day. A standout feature of Vi's offering is the weekend data rollover, which lets users utilize any unused data from the week at the week's end. Moreover, customers also gain free access to several popular apps.

All these plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi are designed to cater to the growing demand for long-term recharges, helping users save both time and money.

