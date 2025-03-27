iPhone 15 512GB variant gets huge discount, can be your for Rs 63,000: Here's how There has been a significant price drop for the 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 15. Amazon is providing millions of customers with a fantastic opportunity to purchase this phone at a reduced price.

If you're considering buying an iPhone, there's some exciting news for you. If you've been holding out for a sale or discount to make your purchase, you can stop waiting. The price of the iPhone 15 has dropped once again, and now you can snag it with a significant discount. Amazon is currently rolling out fantastic offers on the 512GB variant of the iPhone 15.

Typically, e-commerce platforms offer discounts on smartphones during special occasions or festive seasons. However, Amazon is providing an opportunity to buy iPhones at lower prices without any sales. For the first time, Amazon has made a substantial price cut on the iPhone 15 512GB for its millions of customers. The best part is that the e-commerce giant is not only offering a flat discount but also additional deals for savings.

iPhone 15 512GB discount

Let’s talk about the impressive price drop on the iPhone 15 512GB. The device is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 1,09,900, but you can now purchase it for a much lower price. Amazon is featuring a flat 23 percent discount on this iPhone variant, bringing the price down to just Rs 84,999. This means you can save a direct Rs 25,000 just from the discount alone.

Additionally, Amazon is providing a strong exchange offer with this purchase, allowing you to save even more. You could exchange your old phone for up to Rs 22,800, although the exact exchange value will depend on the physical and functional condition of your device. If you qualify for the full exchange amount, you could potentially buy this phone for about Rs 48,000 less.

If you're working with a tighter budget, you'll be glad to know that Amazon also offers the option to buy the iPhone through an EMI plan. You can make monthly payments starting at just Rs 4,121. Plus, there’s a great bank offer available that includes cashback of up to Rs 2,549.

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 boasts impressive features as well. It comes with a stylish glass back panel and an aluminum frame, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that supports Dolby Vision.

Out of the box, the iPhone runs on iOS 17 and will be upgradeable in the future. For performance, it’s equipped with the powerful Apple A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 15 offers up to 6GB of RAM and ample storage options with up to 512GB.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48+12 megapixel dual camera setup, while a 12-megapixel front camera is available for stunning selfies and video calls.

