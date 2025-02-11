Elon Musk’s USD 97 billion offer for OpenAI, rejected by Sam Altman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk's offer

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again made headlines by offering USD 97 billion to buy OpenAI, the AI company he co-founded but later sued. However, CEO Sam Altman swiftly rejected the proposal, reportedly responding with a firm “No, thank you.”

In a cheeky rebuttal, Altman took to Musk’s platform, X, and quipped, "No thanks, but we’d be willing to buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you’re interested."

This remark was a clear jab at Musk’s USD44 billion purchase of Twitter (now X) in 2022.

Musk’s Attempt to Take Over OpenAI

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Musk and a group of investors approached OpenAI’s board with an offer to take control of the company and return it to its nonprofit roots.

Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, stated, "If Sam Altman and the current board want OpenAI to be fully for-profit, it’s only fair that the charity is compensated for losing control of such groundbreaking technology."

Despite this push, OpenAI showed no interest in Musk’s offer, intensifying the ongoing rift between the two tech moguls.

Legal battles: Musk versus OpenAI

Musk’s failed takeover attempt comes after he filed two lawsuits against OpenAI in 2024:

First Lawsuit (July 2024): Musk sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original nonprofit mission and prioritizing corporate interests. He claimed the company’s AI research was at risk of being controlled by profit-driven entities rather than benefiting humanity.

Second Lawsuit (August 2024): Musk accused OpenAI of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) to maximize profits and even alleged the company was involved in racketeering.

Musk’s dissatisfaction with OpenAI stems from its shift to a “capped-profit” model, which he believes strayed from the nonprofit vision he originally supported.

What’s next in the Musk-OpenAI feud?

The ongoing clash between Elon Musk and OpenAI highlights deeper tensions in the AI industry regarding ethics, profitability, and corporate control.

While OpenAI continues to advance its AI research under Sam Altman’s leadership, Musk remains determined to challenge its direction- whether through legal action, public criticism, or takeover attempts.

