Dizo Wireless Dash Neckband is set to launch on May 17, here is all you need to know

Dizo Wireless Dash neckband has released its launch date- set to unleash the new audio device on 17 May 2022. The company has collaborated with Flipkart, which has further teased about the upcoming neckband.

On the specification front, the upcoming Dizo Wireless Dash neckband will feature 11.2mm drivers, support a Type-C USB charging, and is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The company made the official announcement through a tweet from the official website of Dizo, where the company declared the official launch date which is 17 May at 12 PM IST.

The Realme TechLife partner brand, Dizo further confirmed that the neckband will be sold through the official e-commerce partner- Flipkart, where the aggregator has further created a dedicated landing page for the upcoming product from the company. Those who would like to get the upcoming launch may click on the ‘Notify Me’ button on Flipkart, in order to receive the latest updates related to the brand and the product.

It is further teased by the company that the neckband will be available in three different colour variants, which is said to deliver 10 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Though the price of the neckband is yet to be disclosed by the company what we are expecting is that the neckband might stand in the vicinity of Rs 2,000.