Delhi’s infamous smog is here, keep these things in mind before buying air purifier

Air pollution in Delhi NCR

As winter begins, a thick blanket of fog settles over North India, including Delhi-NCR. Unfortunately, along with the fog, pollution in the air can be harmful to our health. To help tackle this issue, the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been put in place in Delhi and NCR to ensure cleaner air for everyone. Many of us are turning to air purifiers for our homes to fight against pollution. If you’re thinking about getting an air purifier, there are a few important factors to consider to make sure you choose the right one.

How does an air purifier work?

An air purifier helps clean the air by removing harmful particles. During winter, certain dust particles, particularly PM 2.5, become more prevalent and can be very dangerous when we breathe them in. These tiny particles can even reach our lungs, leading to serious health issues.

Most air purifiers have a multi-layer system that first catches larger dust particles. Then, they use special filters to tackle the smaller, more harmful particles, ensuring the air you breathe is much cleaner.

Things to keep in mind

1. Room Size: Before buying an air purifier, think about the size of your room. A larger space will need a stronger purifier, while a smaller room can work well with a standard-sized model.

2. Filter replacement cost: Check how much it costs to replace the filters. Sometimes, the initial price of the air purifier can be high, but you also need to consider these ongoing expenses.

3. Filter system: Look for air purifiers that adjust their functions based on the space they’re in. These smart models can be pricier, but they often help reduce your electricity bills in the long run.

By keeping these points in mind, you can choose an air purifier that best suits your home and helps protect you from pollution.

