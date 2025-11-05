Critical safety alert: Government warns against using substandard phone chargers It is crucial to understand and implement the government's guidance on charger security to ensure the safety of your device.

New Delhi:

Almost every phone owner uses a charger, yet a casual approach to charger safety can often prove costly. Recognising this risk, a government agency has issued a serious public warning regarding charger safety.

The government’s Consumer Affairs Department, via the Jago Grahak Jago handle (@jagograhakjago), has outlined which chargers should be used and which should be avoided. Given that this communication is coming directly from the government, it warrants serious attention:

The Consumer Affairs Department posted the following:

"We always keep our phone and charger with us, but fake products can be dangerous. The CRS mark is not just a mark on your device or charger; it is a symbol of safety. Be sure to check it when buying and stay safe! "

The accompanying image further warned:

"Substandard chargers, serious harm! A charger without a CRS mark can be a threat to both your phone and your safety. Use only CRS-marked chargers. Stay safe, stay alert".

The risk of fire

Using a low-quality charger can be very risky. One of the biggest problems is that it might get too hot. When that happens, it can harm your phone's parts, and in some cases, both the charger and the phone could even catch fire. This creates a serious safety issue for you and your loved ones.

Identifying substandard chargers

When it comes to phone chargers, some products can be of poor quality or even fake. Here are some signs that a charger might not be trustworthy:

Absence of the CRS Mark: The mark will be missing from the packaging and the device itself.

Weight: They are noticeably lightweight, lacking the necessary components found in genuine power/turbo or VOOC chargers.

Accessories: The data cable that comes with them is often short or of poor quality.

Disadvantages of counterfeit chargers

Using substandard chargers carries multiple risks beyond fire safety:

Battery Damage: They charge slowly, quickly damage your phone's battery health, and are responsible for rapid battery failure, causing the battery to drain quickly even after a full charge.

Performance Issues: These chargers can affect the phone's processing speed, slowing down its operation.

Hardware Failure: In severe cases, they can even damage the phone's motherboard.

