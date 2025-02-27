CMF Phone 2 spotted on BIS, launch in India soon: What to expect? CMF Phone 2 is expected to be a powerful and budget-friendly smartphone. More details will be revealed closer to the official launch.

Nothing’s CMF brand is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. While the Nothing Phone 3a is already expected to debut in March 2025, a new leak suggests that CMF Phone 2 might also be on the way. The smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, confirming its imminent launch in India.

CMF Phone 2 Listed on BIS – Launch Expected Soon

The listing of CMF Phone 2 on the BIS website suggests that Nothing is planning to expand its CMF lineup in India soon. The device has been spotted with the model number A001, hinting at an upcoming release.

Nothing introduced the CMF Phone 1 last year as its first smartphone under the CMF sub-brand. With the CMF Phone 2, the company aims to bring another feature-packed device to the mid-range smartphone segment.

CMF Phone 2 in India: Expected price

CMF Phone 1 was launched last year at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was priced at around Rs 18,000.

CMF Phone 2 is expected to be priced in a similar range, making it an affordable option for buyers.

CMF Phone 2: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen for an immersive viewing experience.

Processor: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 for faster performance.

Cameras: 50MP dual rear camera setup & 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging: 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

