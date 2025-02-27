How to activate your Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card: Complete guide for new and existing users

Activating a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card is essential to start using voice, data, and messaging services. Whether you've purchased a new SIM, switched to an eSIM, or want to reactivate an old number, Vi offers multiple ways to complete the process. This guide walks you through each activation method, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
How to activate a new Vi SIM card
If you have bought a new Vi SIM, you need to activate it to use it. You can do this via SMS, phone call or by visiting a Vi store.
1. Activate Vi SIM via SMS
- Insert your new Vi SIM into your phone.
- Open the messaging app and type: SIMEX <19 or 20-digit SIM number> (found on your SIM card).
- Send the message to 55199.
- You'll receive a response with the last six digits missing. Reply with the missing digits within two hours.
- Your SIM will be activated within 20 minutes.
2. Activate Vi SIM via Phone Call
- Insert your new Vi SIM into your mobile device.
- Dial 59059 from your Vi number.
- Follow the automated instructions and provide the necessary ID details.
- Your SIM will be activated within 24 hours.
3. Activate Vi SIM at a Vi Store
- Find your nearest Vi store using the Vi Store Locator.
- Carry a valid ID proof and your new SIM card.
- Store executives will assist you with activation.
How to Activate Vi eSIM (Digital SIM)
An eSIM lets you activate Vi services without a physical SIM card. Here’s how to set it up on Android and iPhone devices.
For Android devices
- Text eSIM to 199.
- Reply to ESIMY when prompted.
- After verification, you'll receive a QR code via email.
- On your phone, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier.
- Scan the QR code and your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes.
For iPhone devices
- Text eSIM to 199.
- Reply to ESIMY when prompted.
- After verification, you'll receive a QR code via email.
- Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.
- Scan the QR code to activate your eSIM within 30 minutes.
How to reactivate a deactivated Vi SIM
If your Vi SIM was inactive for a long time, it may have been deactivated. You can reactivate it using these methods:
1. Call Vi Customer Care
- Dial 199 from a Vi number or 1800 123 1234 from another network.
- Request SIM reactivation and provide your ID details.
- Follow the instructions given by the customer care executive.
2. Visit a Vi Store
- Locate your nearest Vi store using the store locator.
- Carry your deactivated SIM and valid ID proof.
- Store representatives will assist with reactivation.
With these simple steps, you can activate or reactivate your Vi SIM and enjoy seamless connectivity.
ALSO READ: Google Drive gets Video Transcripts: Easily search and navigate through videos
ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 7 launched with 52 hours of battery and ANC: High-fidelity sound and more