How to activate your Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card: Complete guide for new and existing users Vi offers multiple activation methods, including SMS, phone calls, and in-store assistance, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process. This guide walks you through each method step by step so you can start using voice, data, and messaging services without delay.

Activating a Vodafone Idea (Vi) SIM card is essential to start using voice, data, and messaging services. Whether you've purchased a new SIM, switched to an eSIM, or want to reactivate an old number, Vi offers multiple ways to complete the process. This guide walks you through each activation method, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

How to activate a new Vi SIM card

If you have bought a new Vi SIM, you need to activate it to use it. You can do this via SMS, phone call or by visiting a Vi store.

1. Activate Vi SIM via SMS

Insert your new Vi SIM into your phone.

Open the messaging app and type: SIMEX <19 or 20-digit SIM number> (found on your SIM card).

Send the message to 55199.

You'll receive a response with the last six digits missing. Reply with the missing digits within two hours.

Your SIM will be activated within 20 minutes.

2. Activate Vi SIM via Phone Call

Insert your new Vi SIM into your mobile device.

Dial 59059 from your Vi number.

Follow the automated instructions and provide the necessary ID details.

Your SIM will be activated within 24 hours.

3. Activate Vi SIM at a Vi Store

Find your nearest Vi store using the Vi Store Locator.

Carry a valid ID proof and your new SIM card.

Store executives will assist you with activation.

How to Activate Vi eSIM (Digital SIM)

An eSIM lets you activate Vi services without a physical SIM card. Here’s how to set it up on Android and iPhone devices.

For Android devices

Text eSIM to 199.

Reply to ESIMY when prompted.

After verification, you'll receive a QR code via email.

On your phone, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Add Carrier.

Scan the QR code and your eSIM will be activated within 30 minutes.

For iPhone devices

Text eSIM to 199.

Reply to ESIMY when prompted.

After verification, you'll receive a QR code via email.

Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add Data Plan.

Scan the QR code to activate your eSIM within 30 minutes.

How to reactivate a deactivated Vi SIM

If your Vi SIM was inactive for a long time, it may have been deactivated. You can reactivate it using these methods:

1. Call Vi Customer Care

Dial 199 from a Vi number or 1800 123 1234 from another network.

Request SIM reactivation and provide your ID details.

Follow the instructions given by the customer care executive.

2. Visit a Vi Store

Locate your nearest Vi store using the store locator.

Carry your deactivated SIM and valid ID proof.

Store representatives will assist with reactivation.

With these simple steps, you can activate or reactivate your Vi SIM and enjoy seamless connectivity.

ALSO READ: Google Drive gets Video Transcripts: Easily search and navigate through videos

ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air 7 launched with 52 hours of battery and ANC: High-fidelity sound and more