Google Drive gets Video Transcripts: Easily search and navigate through videos Google Drive’s new Video Transcripts feature is a game-changer for users who need to quickly search, navigate, and review video content. Whether for educational purposes, meetings, or content creation, this update will save time and improve accessibility.

Google is rolling out a new Video Transcripts feature in Google Drive, which will enable the user to navigate videos easily. This update will help to enhance the automatic captions feature introduced last year, allowing users to view, search, and jump to specific parts of a video using the transcript panel. The feature is gradually rolling out to all Google Drive users.

What is the Video Transcripts feature?

In a recent Google Workspace blog post, the company has announced that this new addition to Google Drive’s video player.

It builds upon the automatic captions feature that was introduced in July 2024, which generates captions for videos using speech recognition technology.

Earlier, users could only see captions while watching a video. Now, with this update, they can view full transcripts in a side panel, making it easier to locate and jump to specific parts of the video.

How does it work?

When a video is played in Google Drive, a Transcript option appears under the Settings menu.

Users can view the entire transcript in a panel on the right side of the screen.

Each sentence appears with a timestamp, and clicking on a sentence will jump directly to that moment in the video.

A search bar allows users to find specific words in the transcript, making it easy to locate key moments.

Who can use this feature?

To use the feature, users will have to ensure that the video has automatic captions enabled. This can be confirmed by checking for the CC (Closed Captions) button at the bottom-right corner of the video player. If captions are available, the Transcript option will appear under the Settings menu.

Google Drive's new Video Transcripts feature makes it easier for users to search, navigate, and review video content efficiently. Whether for learning, business meetings, or content creation, this update enhances accessibility and helps save time.

While English is currently the only supported language, Google has hinted at expanding it to more languages in the future.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp redesigned Call Menu for Chats and Groups: What’s new?

ALSO READ: Adobe Photoshop is now available on iPhone, Android version coming soon: Details