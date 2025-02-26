WhatsApp redesigned Call Menu for Chats and Groups: What’s new? WhatsApp has separate voice and video call buttons, which can sometimes lead to unintentional calls. The new update will combine these options into a single menu, offering additional call-related tools.

WhatsApp is working on a redesigned call menu for individual and group chats, making it easier to manage calls and prevent accidental dialling. This feature, spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.5.8), is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Call Link feature and new call menu

In an earlier update (WhatsApp beta 2.24.21.29), the platform introduced a call link shortcut for creating and sharing voice or video call links directly from the chat interface. Now, WhatsApp is focusing on enhancing call accessibility by redesigning the call buttons in chats and groups.

At present, separate voice and video call buttons are placed in the top app bar. Tapping them immediately initiates a call, sometimes leading to unintentional calls. To address this, WhatsApp is developing a unified call menu, adding an extra confirmation step before making a call.

More control over calls in Groups

The new call menu will provide users with greater control over group calls. Instead of calling all members at once, users will be able to select specific participants before starting a call. This improvement will make group calling more flexible and convenient.

Quick call links for easier sharing

Additionally, the redesigned menu will include a shortcut to generate call links, allowing users to share them quickly without opening the Calls tab. This simplifies the process of inviting participants to a call.

Reducing accidental calls

One of the key benefits of this update is minimizing accidental calls. Currently, tapping the call button immediately dials a contact or group, which can be inconvenient. The new menu will require users to confirm their call option first, ensuring they don’t accidentally initiate a voice or video call.

Expected rollout and availability

Since the feature is still in development, it is not yet available for beta testers. However, WhatsApp is expected to roll it out gradually in a future update. Stay tuned for more updates as WhatsApp continues improving its calling features!

