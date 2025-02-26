Samsung Galaxy M16 and M06 teased: What to expect from the upcoming smartphones Samsung is set to launch two new smartphones- Galaxy M16 and M06 in the Indian market. Both devices will launch by March 2025, and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming devices.

Samsung, one of the leading smartphone brands has been gearing up for a busy launch season, with multiple smartphone releases in the pipeline. After teasing the Galaxy A56 and A36, the company has now hinted at the arrival of two new M-series models—Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06. While an official launch date is yet to be announced, Samsung has dropped a teaser video, giving us a glimpse of the design and some key features of these upcoming mid-rangers.

Launch timeline and availability

While Samsung has not yet confirmed an exact date, the official launch of the Galaxy M16 and M06 is expected to take place next month (March 2025). With Samsung and Amazon actively promoting the devices, we can expect more details to emerge in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates on these upcoming mid-range smartphones!

Samsung Galaxy M16 and M06: Amazon listing confirms the availability

Samsung’s teaser video featured the tagline “Can’t beat the monsters,” suggesting that both models will pack powerful features. The video also reveals that the Galaxy M16 will sport a triple-camera setup, while the Galaxy M06 will have a dual-camera configuration. Additionally, Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for these smartphones, confirming that they will be available on the e-commerce platform post-launch.

Samsung Galaxy M16: Expected features

Though Samsung hasn’t shared full specifications yet, the Galaxy M16 was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing. The listing suggests that the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, scoring 735 points in the single-core test and 1,758 points in the multi-core test. It is expected to come in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy M06: What to expect?

The Galaxy M06 is expected to share specifications with the recently launched Galaxy F06 5G. While exact details remain under wraps, its dual-camera setup and mid-range positioning hint at a budget-friendly offering with decent performance.

