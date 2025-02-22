Starlink set to launch in India: Elon Musk's satellite internet awaits final approval Elon Musk's Starlink is closer than ever to launching in India. The company has submitted key information to government authorities, awaiting final approvals for its satellite-based internet service. Here’s what it means for users across the country.

Elon Musk’s satellite-based broadband service, Starlink, is on the verge of making its debut in India. After months of delays, the company has submitted the required documents to Indian authorities, signalling progress toward receiving regulatory approval.

Government approvals in progress

According to an Economic Times report, Starlink has applied to the Indian space regulator for permission to operate in the country. The Standing Committee of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center, under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Space Department, will review the application before granting any approvals.

DoT license is a must

Even if Starlink clears the space regulator’s review, it will still need an operator license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Only after receiving this license can the company officially launch its satellite-based broadband services in India.

Potential benefits and limitations

While Starlink’s entry could bring high-speed internet to remote areas where fibre optics or mobile towers are unavailable, the service may come at a steep price. This could limit its access to a niche user base, primarily those in rural or underserved regions.

High-level discussions spark optimism

The development follows recent discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk during Modi’s U.S. visit. If all approvals are granted soon, Starlink’s launch could revolutionize internet access in India’s most remote locations.

