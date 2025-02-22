BSNL’s budget-friendly plan: Get 5 months validity in less than Rs 400 BSNL’s Rs 397 plan offers 150 days validity with free calls, 2GB daily data, and SMS—ideal for users seeking long-term benefits without frequent recharges.

BSNL, a government-owned telecom giant which is known for its economical offering to users, has been giving tough competition to private telecom service providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. As private players have been hiking their tariffs, BSNL, on the other hand, is winning back customers by offering a series of affordable plans.

One of the best offerings from the government-owned telecom company is the plan which costs less than Rs 400 and is valid for 150 days. Certainly, this plan has been offering great relief for millions of users.

BSNL’s Rs 397 recharge plan: A budget-friendly option with long validity

BSNL offers a highly economical recharge plan that costs Rs 397. This plan comes with a validity of 150 days. This plan is perfect for those users who want to avoid frequent recharges while enjoying essential services like free calling, data, and SMS.

If you are tired of recharging your SIM frequently, this plan could be the perfect solution. It ensures your BSNL SIM remains active for five months without requiring additional recharges.

What’s included in BSNL’s Rs 397 plan?

Free calling: Unlimited free calls on all networks for the first 30 days. After that, outgoing calls stop, but incoming calls will continue for the full 150-day validity.

Daily data: Enjoy 2GB of high-speed data every day for the first 30 days (total of 60GB data).

Free SMS: Get 100 SMS per day for the first 30 days.

Best for secondary SIM users

This plan is particularly useful for those who use BSNL as a secondary SIM and don’t want to worry about frequent recharges. With extended incoming call validity, users can keep their number active without spending extra money every month.

Why this plan is a game-changer

With its long validity and budget-friendly price, BSNL’s Rs 397 plan is a smart choice for users looking to save money while staying connected. It not only reduces the hassle of frequent recharges but also increases competition in the market, forcing private telecom giants to rethink their pricing strategies.

For those seeking a pocket-friendly recharge with extended validity, BSNL’s latest offering could be the perfect fit.

