Most affordable BSNL recharge plans starting from Rs 151: Get up to 90 days validity and 2GB daily data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (commonly known as BSNL) continues to cater to its customers with highly affordable and value-packed recharge plans. Known for its budget-friendly offerings, the government-owned telecom service provider is offering cheaper than those of private telecom operators, making it a popular choice for cost-conscious users across India.

If you are a BSNL subscriber looking for more daily internet data at an affordable price, here’s a breakdown of some of the most economical plans starting from just Rs 151.

BSNL Rs 151 plan: Short-term high data usage

Validity: 30 days

Total data: 40GB

Calling and SMS: Not included (Data-only voucher)

This Rs 151 recharge plan is perfect for users who need short-term data without the need for calling or SMS services. This one is a data-only voucher, which means, the users will have to have another active base plan before recharging with this plan.

BSNL Rs 198 plan: Daily 2GB data for 40 days

Validity: 40 days

Daily data: 2GB

Speed after FUP: 40 Kbps

Calling and SMS: Not included (Data-only voucher)

The Rs 198 plan offers great value for users who need consistent daily data usage. After exhausting the 2GB daily limit, the internet speed was reduced to 40 Kbps, ensuring basic connectivity without extra charges.

BSNL Rs 411 plan: Long-term data plan with 90 days validity

Validity: 90 days

Total data: 180GB (2GB per day)

Calling and SMS: Not included (Data-only voucher)

This Rs 411 plan stands out as the most economical long-term plan in its category. Offering 2GB of data daily for 90 days, this recharge is ideal for users who need a steady data supply without the added cost of calling features. No other telecom company currently offers a similar plan with such extended validity at this price point.

Why choose BSNL’s budget recharge plans?

Whether you need short-term or long-term connectivity, BSNL has been offering the best economical plans which ensures the customers stay connected without breaking the bank.

