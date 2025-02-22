Aadhaar Card update rules: How many times can you change your mobile number, name and address? Any incorrect information on the Aadhaar card could cause major issues for the users, so they must visit the UIDAI website to update their details. But not all changes come with unlimited attempts. Here's what you need to know to update your Aadhaar without errors.

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important verification documents for every Indian citizen. This verification number is required for everything from school admissions to opening a bank account. Any incorrect information on your Aadhaar can lead to significant problems. Thankfully, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows users to update their details. However, not every update comes with unlimited chances. Here’s everything you need to know about updating your Aadhaar details without making costly mistakes.

How many times can you update your Aadhaar details?

Mobile number update: Unlimited changes allowed

If your registered mobile number is incorrect or you’ve changed it, you can update it as many times as needed. UIDAI does not impose any limit on updating your mobile number, making it convenient for users who frequently change their numbers.

Name update: Limited to two changes

Changing your name on Aadhaar comes with strict limits. You can only update your name twice in your lifetime. Make sure to double-check your spelling and provide valid proof, such as a PAN card, passport, or marriage certificate, before making any changes.

Date of birth update: Only once

Your date of birth can only be updated once in the Aadhaar system. To update this, you’ll need to submit official documents like your birth certificate or educational certificates. UIDAI’s rules are particularly strict on date-of-birth changes, so be cautious while entering this information.

Address update: No limit on updates

If you have moved to a new house or changed your permanent address, then you could update your Aadhaar address unlimited times. You will have to provide valid proof of residence, like an electricity bill, rent agreement or bank statement.

Online vs offline updates: Where can you make changes?

UIDAI offers both online and offline options for updating your Aadhaar details. Here’s what you need to know:

Online updates from home

You can update the following information online without visiting an Aadhaar centre:

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Gender

Offline updates at the Aadhaar centre

For some updates, a visit to the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra is necessary. These include:

Biometric details (fingerprints, iris scan)

Mobile number updates

Important tips to avoid common mistakes

Always carry original documents for verification when visiting an Aadhaar centre.

Double-check your details before submitting the update request.

Keep your registered mobile number updated to receive timely OTPs and notifications.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your Aadhaar details remain accurate and up-to-date, avoiding any hassles with essential services in the future.

