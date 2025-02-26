Adobe Photoshop app now available on iPhones, Android version coming soon: New features, subscription plans an Adobe Photoshop comes to iPhone and will come to Android, later this year. The app is free, but premium features are available through the Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, priced at USD 7.99/month (around Rs 665) or USD 69.99/year (around Rs 5,830), offering advanced tools for the users.

Adobe has officially launched Photoshop for iPhone, expanding its mobile and web experience. The app is now available for iPhone users, while the Android version is expected to roll out later this year. Adobe aims to provide a seamless editing experience with powerful AI tools and direct integration with other creative apps.

Subscription plans and pricing

The Photoshop mobile app is free to use, but premium features are available through the Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, priced at USD 7.99 per month (approximately Rs 665) or USD 69.99 annually (approximately Rs 5,830). This plan includes additional features on mobile, iPad, and Photoshop on the web.

Key features of Photoshop on iPhone

With Photoshop on iPhone, users get access to several powerful editing tools, including:

Layer and Mask Editing: Combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools. Tap Select Tool: Easily remove, recolour, or replace parts of an image. Spot Healing Brush: Erase distractions in seconds. Generative AI Tools: Use Adobe Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand to edit photos effortlessly. Creative App Integration: Works seamlessly with Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom. Adobe Stock Library: Access a vast collection of free Adobe Stock assets.

New Photoshop mobile and Web plan features

With the Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, users get expanded access to Photoshop on the web and advanced mobile editing capabilities, including:

Smooth transition between devices for precise editing. Commercially safe AI tools like Generate Similar and Reference Image in Photoshop web. Over 20,000 fonts with the option to import additional fonts. Enhanced Object Selection tools, including Magic Wand for precise edits. Advanced Retouching Tools like Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill. Creative Blend Modes for unique transparency and colour effects. Lighten and Darken tool for precise brightness adjustments.

Coming soon to Android

While iPhone users can already experience Photoshop’s new mobile app, Android users will have to wait a little longer. Adobe has confirmed that Photoshop will arrive on Android later this year, bringing the same set of advanced editing tools and AI-powered features.

With this move, Adobe is making professional-grade image editing more accessible on mobile, allowing users to create and edit stunning visuals anytime, anywhere.

