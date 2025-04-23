CMF Phone 2 Pro India price leaks ahead launch on April 28 CMF Phone 2 Pro is going to launch in India later this month. Ahead of its launch, many details about the smartphone are already available online. Now, a tipster has hinted at its expected price.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, there's exciting news on the horizon. Soon, a new device from Nothing will make its debut in the Indian market—the CMF Phone 2 Pro, a new smartphone from the company’s sub-brand, CMF. There has been a buzz surrounding this smartphone lately, with many of its features already revealed by the company, and now the pricing details have come to light. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch on April 28, just next week. This smartphone will mark CMF's entry into the market with a triple-camera setup, likely targeting the mid-range budget segment. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which promises to handle multitasking and demanding tasks with ease.

CMF Phone 2 Pro India price (expected)

Regarding the price, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared some details. According to his sources, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to come in two storage options: a 128GB variant and a more spacious 256GB variant, both featuring 8GB of RAM. The anticipated price for the 128GB model is around Rs 18,999, while the 256GB variant could be launched at Rs 20,999.

For comparison, the company previously introduced the CMF Phone 1 at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB and 128GB model, while its 256GB variant was priced at Rs 17,999.

CMF Phone 2 Pro specifications (expected)

As for the features of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, it will boast a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display equipped with an AMOLED panel, providing vibrant visuals. The phone will support a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz for an enhanced user experience. Out of the box, it will run on Android 15 and will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options.

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. To keep everything powered up, it is expected to come with a substantial 5000mAh battery.

