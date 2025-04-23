Noida: Apple to reportedly open new retail store in DLF Mall of India Apple has already opened two stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company is reportedly planning to open four new stores in India, including one in Noida's DLF Mall of India.

New Delhi:

Apple is set to open four new retail stores in India, with one of the locations expected to be in Noida's DLF Mall of India. The other cities targeted for these new stores include Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, as reported by Financial Express. Currently, the company operates two stores, located in Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Saket. Following the notable success of these locations, Apple has announced plans for these additional stores. The company has also begun the hiring process for them, recently posting 20 new job openings on LinkedIn, with eight specifically for Apple Retail.

The need for new Apple stores in India has arisen as the company has experienced a significant increase in sales since 2021. Industry data shows that between January and September 2024, Apple has captured a record 27 percent of the value market, compared to Samsung’s 17.7 percent. In contrast, Apple’s market share in 2023 was 23.5 percent, while Samsung's was 22.5 percent.

Additionally, Apple is expanding its manufacturing operations in India, with plans to shift approximately 25 percent of its total production capacity to the country. This shift has become increasingly important due to the high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports from China, which has historically been the company's largest manufacturing hub. Apple recently used chartered cargo flights to transport 600 tons of iPhones from India to the United States as part of its ramped-up production efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly undertaking a "New Production Introduction" (NPI) for the upcoming iPhone 17 at a facility in the region. During NPIs, the company transforms a prototype design into a blueprint that is suitable for mass production. At present, Apple produces all four models of the iPhone 16 in India, including the premium Pro variants. The company collaborates with several contract manufacturers and partners in the country, such as Foxconn, Wistron, Aequs, and Tata Electronics.

