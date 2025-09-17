CMF Headphone Pro India launch date announced, design teased ahead of debut CMF Headphone Pro will be the first headphones from Nothing's sub-brand. It will be available in two colors. The device is expected to feature a wheel for volume adjustment.

New Delhi:

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, is getting ready to launch its first headphones in India. The company announced the launch date and teased the product's design on its X (formerly Twitter) account. The upcoming CMF Headphone Pro will be available in two colors. Based on the teaser, the device is expected to feature a wheel for volume adjustment and a USB Type-C port for charging.

CMF Headphone Pro India launch date

In an X post, the company confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro will launch in India on September 29. The post suggests the headphones will be available in orange and blue.

CMF Headphone Pro design

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the design. A scroll wheel for volume adjustment and a power button are visible on the right side. Next to them are a USB Type-C charging port and an LED power indicator light. The power button may also be used for Bluetooth pairing, indicating that these will be wireless headphones.

The CMF Headphone Pro appears to have foam earcups, with "Left" and "Right" markings visible on the mesh inside. The "CMF by Nothing" logo is displayed on the outside. The headphones may also feature a slider and a dedicated switch for active noise cancellation (ANC).

The company has teased the product with the tagline “Remix Everything”. However, CMF has not yet revealed the pricing or full specifications.

Nothing OS 4.0 introduced

Meanwhile, Nothing has officially introduced its highly anticipated Nothing OS 4.0. The new operating system aims to provide a more fluid and intuitive user experience with several key enhancements, including a redesigned lock screen and a new AI usage dashboard. The company describes the update as a move towards a "sharper, more thoughtful design" across the entire interface.

ALSO READ: ACs get discount of up to Rs 4,000, manufacturers begin pre-booking units with reduced GST slab