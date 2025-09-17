ACs get discount of up to Rs 4,000, manufacturers begin pre-booking units with reduced GST slab Recently, the government has reduced the GST on air conditioners. Buyers are expected to receive discounts of up to Rs 4,000. Manufacturers and dealers have started offering special promotions to interested customers.

New Delhi:

Several room air conditioner (AC) manufacturers and dealers have started pre-booking units at reduced prices, anticipating a surge in demand as lower GST rates take effect next week. The early response from customers has been very encouraging.

AC makers confirmed that they are passing on the entire 10 per cent reduction in GST to consumers. This will translate to an average saving of up to Rs 4,000 per unit, depending on the model.

Earlier this month, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to replace the existing four tax slabs with a two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. This change places most common-use products under the lowest slab. Currently, ACs are taxed at 28 per cent, but this will be reduced to 18 per cent when the new rates become effective on September 22, the first day of the Navratri festival.

Companies offer deals and discounts

Companies like Blue Star and Haier have already started pre-booking units. To counter the decline in sales faced during the June quarter due to unseasonal rains, AC manufacturers are also offering schemes like easy financing, free installation, extended warranties with gas charging, and zero-cost EMI options.

"The response is good. Our dealers are pre-booking, and they will bill on September 22, when the new GST rates will be applicable," said B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star. He added that the company is preparing its installation teams for a huge pile of orders. It has also updated the MRP labeling on products and its E-Way bill system for transportation after September 22.

Pre-booking for Rs 1

Haier has initiated a pre-booking offer for just Rs 1, along with up to 10 per cent cashback on select payment modes, free installation on inverter split ACs, a five-year comprehensive warranty with gas charging, and easy EMI options. The booking window is open from September 10 to September 21, 2025, with purchases valid between September 22 and September 30, 2025. Haier has reduced prices by as much as Rs 3,905 on its 1.6-ton, 5-star AC and Rs 2,577 on its 1.0-ton, 3-star AC.

N. S. Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, stated, "The reduction in GST rates is a timely and visionary step that will significantly boost affordability and consumer sentiment across India. This reform not only streamlines compliance but also creates a conducive environment for sustained industry growth and long-term investment".

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and EVP at Godrej Enterprises Group's Appliances Business, noted that some of their dealers are taking pre-bookings, but the company itself is not. Godrej is, however, assisting with the new MRP stickers that will be applied to AC units after September 22.

The AC industry saw a significant impact on revenue during the June quarter due to unseasonal rains and an early monsoon. This was further compounded by the exceptionally high sales recorded during the same period last year, which was driven by a harsh and prolonged summer.

