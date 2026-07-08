Can Chinese apps control ATMs? Truth behind viral video claiming remote ATM shutdown revealed

New Delhi:

A viral video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming that you can switch ATMs on and off with a Chinese app, which is kind of like flipping your e-rickshaw's battery system remotely. People are worrying about banking security, wondering if ATMs are really that easy to hack. But cybersecurity folks are clear: that's just not how ATMs work.

Can an ATM really be turned on or off by using an app?

There is a video clip going rogue on social media. In that, the clip shows someone standing by an ATM, supposedly controlling it through a mobile app that looks a lot like the battery management tools used in electric vehicles – stuff like the BAT-BMS app. Those apps are made to check battery levels, control charging, and that kind of thing, but only for vehicles built for it.

ATMs? Whole different ballgame. They are tied into a bank’s secure network and run on protected, specialised software. You can’t just point an app at them and flip them off like a light switch.

What could be the reason behind the viral video?

Experts have explained that there’s practically no way for a basic app to control an ATM remotely. The more likely explanation is that the ATM was going through its usual reboot – these machines often restart for maintenance, software updates, or when they are fixing a glitch. The timing just made it look like the person triggered something with their phone. So far, banks and financial institutions haven't said anything about any security breaches linked to this video.

Why BAT-BMS apps became a concern in India

So, why is everyone worried about Chinese battery apps in the first place?

That story started when people found out some e-rickshaws could actually be managed remotely using these apps. The government got involved, and the Ministry of Electronics and IT had those apps—including BAT-BMS—taken down from places like Google Play and the App Store. Naturally, knock-off apps started popping up anyway.

Experts warn against fake apps and misinformation

Experts have stated that the money is safe. Banks use layers of security and encryption to protect ATMs. But it’s still smart to avoid random apps or believe everything you see in a viral video. Misinformation spreads fast—do not let it get the best of you. Always check with trusted sources before worrying about supposed “new hacks".