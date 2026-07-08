Microsoft replaces ChatGPT and Claude models with its own AI to cut costs: Details here

New Delhi:

Microsoft is taking a new direction with artificial intelligence by moving away from heavy reliance on OpenAI and Anthropic. They are choosing their own in-house models instead. As per Bloomberg, Microsoft has started rolling out its MAI models behind the scenes, handling tens of thousands of AI requests every week in tools like Excel and Outlook.

So why is Microsoft switching to its own AI?

It comes down to cost and control. Running sophisticated AI is not cheap, as these models require enormous computing power. The more people use features like AI in Office apps, the higher the bill climbs.

Microsoft pays by the token for every AI response, and with millions of customers, expenses add up fast. Even with a close partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft doesn’t want to get boxed in or watch costs keep rising as AI gets more deeply baked into its software.

Rising AI costs push Microsoft towards self-developed models

Microsoft’s AI lead, Mustafa Suleyman, has already pointed out that paying for outside AI eats into profits. That is why the company is pushing to bring more of its AI in-house. It is not just about money; it’s about control by owning the tech and shaping it to fit Microsoft’s needs.

Microsoft’s MAI models aim for lower-cost AI

Microsoft’s new MAI models are built for efficiency. At their latest developer event, they showed off models like MAI-Thinkin-1, which is a reasoning model designed to deliver strong performance at a lower cost per token.

Their AI coding model even claims to match or beat the top coding assistants while using less power. GitHub Copilot, for example, is already leaning on Microsoft’s internal models, and the company plans to keep expanding its use across more products.

Excel, Outlook and Teams could see more Microsoft AI integration

Currently, the switch to homegrown AI models is partial, but it shows where Microsoft’s heading. Expect more Microsoft-made AI under the hood in Excel, Outlook, and probably Teams too—especially for features like transcription and workplace automation. By cutting costs and customizing AI to fit their own services, Microsoft hopes to get a tighter grip on performance and flexibility.

AI industry shifts towards efficiency over bigger models

This shift is not happening in a vacuum. Across the industry, the focus is turning away from simply making bigger models towards making smarter, more efficient ones. New players like China’s DeepSeek are rolling out budget-friendly AI, putting real pressure on tech giants to step up their game without driving up costs.

As AI gets built into the daily tools millions rely on, the race is on for companies to deliver smarter results without breaking the bank. Microsoft wants to lead the way, and it’s betting homegrown AI is the right move.