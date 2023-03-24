Saturday, March 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report

ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report

ChatGPT can be used to assist doctors with bureaucratic tasks such as writing patient letters so doctors can spend more time on patient interaction. More importantly, chatbots have the potential to increase the effectiveness, and accuracy of the processes for preventive care, symptom and more

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 25, 2023 7:00 IST
ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report
Image Source : CHATGPT ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report

New research has surfaced that states that OpenAI's ChatGPT, is capable to write original prose and chat with human fluency. The chatbot holds the potential to completely change the healthcare segment by doing accurate analysis.

A new report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company has surfaced which has stated that the revolutionary technology is coming faster than most people in the industry.

It has been estimated that the total Artificial Intelligence (AI) market will be worth USD 383.3 billion in 2030, with a robust 21 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030.

ALSO READ: TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

In an official statement Tina Deng, Principal Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData said, "ChatGPT can be used to assist doctors with bureaucratic tasks such as writing patient letters so doctors can spend more time on patient interaction. More importantly, chatbots have the potential to increase the effectiveness and accuracy of the processes for preventive care, symptom identification, and post-recovery care.”

AI integration into chatbots and virtual assistants can easily motivate and interact with patients. It can further review a patient's symptoms and then recommend diagnostic advice and different options like virtual check-ins or face-to-face visits with a healthcare professional.

ALSO READ: Be ready to pay for your Twitter 'Blue Verification Checkmark' from April 1 or lose it

This can further reduce the workload for hospital staff, increase the efficiency of patient flow, and save healthcare costs.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, chatbots were developed for contactless screening for Covid-19 symptoms in healthcare institutions and to further helped doctors to get the answers to the questions from the public.

Chatbots can answer patient queries about medical products and share brand news with customers.

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies can also be benefitted from using AI-enabled virtual agents to automate customer service processes and further will give patients round-the-clock attention.

ALSO READ:WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

Related Stories
ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

ChatGPT owner OpenAI traffic up by 3,572 per cent, reaches top 50 global sites: Know-more

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

Fake ChatGPT apps are stealing data and must be deleted immediately: Here is the list

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

ChatGPT will help you write the best love letter this Valentine's Day

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Here are the top 5 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that would boost your productivity

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Velocity launches Lexi- India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

OpenAI's Turbo model now available in US for $20 monthly subscription

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

Nokia X30 launched in India at Rs 48,999: Features, availability and more

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

How to make big money by using ChatGPT?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

AI-written books from diverse genre flooded Amazon: All you need to know

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

ChatGPT taking over human jobs, companies replacing human employees

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

Beware of the new threat for mobile gamers, lead by ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

ChatGPT was made to sit for UPSC exam - here's what happened next

ChatGPT was made to sit for UPSC exam - here's what happened next

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

ChatGPT surpasses Facebook and WhatsApp: Know-how?

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Apple Watch gets ChatGPT for directly communication via AI chatbot

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

How to increase social media followers with ChatGPT?

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

Furthermore, chatbots can be used for social purposes, increasing patient engagement. Chatbots offer advice on how to maintain health after treatment. They send automated reminders to take medications and re-visit information.

Meanwhile, a recent study in the Journal of The National Cancer Institute Cancer Spectrum, showed that when it comes to answering people's questions about cancer, especially regarding myths and misconceptions, ChatGPT was found 97 per cent accurate in providing the correct information.

The AI was claimed to be so accurate that the test subjects were unaware whether the answers came from ChatGPT or the National Cancer Institute.

However, the usage of chatbots in patient care and medical research raises several ethical concerns too.

As massive patient data is fed into machine learning to improve the accuracy of chatbots, patient information is vulnerable. The information provided by chatbots might be more inaccurate and misleading, depending on the sources fed into the chatbots.

"Regardless of the risks, AI-powered chatbots will be used widely in the healthcare industry. More regulations are expected to govern the health uses of chatbots," Deng said.

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News