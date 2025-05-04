BSNL's latest plan offers 3GB daily data for 30 days at lowest price ever The latest plan is a new addition to BSNL's portfolio. The state-owned telecom company is trying to regain its subscribers with its attractive recharge plan.

New Delhi:

BSNL is once again trying to get back its subscribers which are now moving to private telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio and Vi. With a range of impressive plans already in place, BSNL has now rolled out a game-changing option that has captured everyone’s attention. This new offering is perfect for heavy data users looking for affordable alternatives. BSNL subscribers can now enjoy 3GB of data every day for less than Rs 300. In today's world, where internet browsing, OTT streaming, and online shopping have become commonplace, data consumption can easily pile up. As recharge plans have surged in price, finding a plan with ample data each month has become a challenge. BSNL’s recent initiative effectively addresses this issue, ensuring that mobile users no longer need to break the bank for additional data.

BSNL Rs 299 recharge plan

If you're using a BSNL SIM card, you can breathe easy knowing that you won't have to worry about calling and data costs for an entire month— all at a low price. The company has introduced an attractive recharge option priced at Rs 299, which includes 30 days of validity. This plan allows for unlimited calling across all networks for 30 days. Additionally, customers will receive 100 free SMS daily.

As we mentioned, this plan from BSNL is a fantastic gift for frequent internet users. It provides a total of 90GB of data over the course of 30 days, translating to 3GB of high-speed internet daily. Even if you hit your daily limit, you can still access the internet, albeit at reduced speeds.

On the other hand, if you’re a Jio user, you might be interested to know that their 3GB daily data plan comes at a considerably higher price point. Jio offers a plan for Rs 449, which provides 28 days of validity. In this plan, users also benefit from unlimited calling and 100 free SMS each day. Additionally, customers receive a complimentary subscription to Jio Hotstar for 90 days.

In summary, BSNL's latest plan stands out as a cost-effective choice for data-hungry users, especially when compared to similar offerings from private companies like Jio.

