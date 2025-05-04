Sony Xperia 1 VII surfaces ahead of its launch: Here's what's new Sony Xperia 1 VI boasts excellent battery and camera performance. The company is now preparing to launch the Sony Xperia 1 VII as its successor.

New Delhi:

Sony is gearing up to launch a new smartphone. The upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VII will succeed the Xperia 1 VI which was launched last year. The Xperia 1 VI is known for its camera and impressive battery life. The smartphone is not available in India however buyers can get it from international market including the UK, throughout the rest of Europe, and Japan as well as third-party retailers, including Amazon. The Sony Xperia 1 VII is poised to directly compete with premium offerings from Apple, Samsung, and Google. Even before its official release, the Xperia 1 VII has made headlines, with steady leaks circulating about its specifications.

Recent revelations hint at exciting details. According to a report from Gizmochina, a photo of the Sony Xperia 1 VII surfaced on the Taiwan National Communications Commission's website, confirming the phone will be available in Black, Navy Green, and Purple. The design is expected to closely resemble that of its predecessor.

Sony Xperia 1 VII specifications (leaked)

Rumours suggest that the Xperia 1 VII will come equipped with triple rear camera sensors and may feature a boxy design. If the leaks are accurate, we can expect a sizable 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As for its performance, the smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

While Sony has yet to release official information regarding the Xperia 1 VII's launch, speculation points to a possible release in June 2025. If you’re in the market for a premium smartphone, this model could be an excellent choice.

Meanwhile, LG has officially announced that it will cease support for its smartphones. Although the company exited the smartphone market in 2021, it had previously promised its customers software updates for eligible models over a three-year period. However, they are now shutting down the servers that deliver these updates, effective June 30.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a with acclaimed camera available for Rs 25,999: Find how to get this deal