Google Pixel 8a with acclaimed camera available for Rs 25,999: Find how to get this deal

New Delhi:

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone with a compact form factor, good camera quality, and advanced AI features then there is good news for you. Flipkart is currently hosting the SASA LELE sale on its platform. The sale is live from May 1 and will last till May 8. During the sale, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on premium smartphones. Interested buyers can get a Google Pixel 8a smartphone with a heavy discount. The smartphone was launched on May 8 last year. During the launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB model.

Google Pixel 8a discount

Flipkart is currently offering a 28 percent discount on the smartphone. It is listed for Rs 37,999 on the platform. To further reduce the price of the smartphone for buyers, Flipkart is offering a Rs 5,000 discount on SBI credit card transactions. This offer will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 32,999.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 36,950 off on exchange. If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 7,000 on exchange value, you can buy the smartphone for an effective price of Rs 25,999. However, it is worth noting that the exact exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The smartphone is powered by Google Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs Android 14 out of the box.

The Pixel 8a features a vibrant 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with a crisp resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a smooth refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, it is well-protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The camera setup on the Pixel 8a is quite impressive, boasting a dual rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there’s a 13-megapixel camera equipped with AI enhancements like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser, all designed to elevate both photo and video quality. The 4492 mAh battery is built to last throughout the day. Additionally, the phone comes with Gemini, Google's own built-in AI assistant.

