BSNL's affordable plan offers access to numerous OTT platforms, high-speed data This plan offers speeds of up to 300 Mbps for both uploads and downloads. It provides access to numerous OTT platforms, including JioCinema, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is making significant strides in enhancing its infrastructure. The company is utilising equipment that is based on homegrown technology for its 4G, 5G, and Bharat Fiber broadband services. BSNL has successfully expanded its mobile and broadband network throughout the nation. The state-owned telecom company offers a variety of affordable plans in its portfolio.

In addition to mobile telecom services, the state-owned provider also delivers broadband services at competitive prices. If you enjoy streaming content on OTT platforms, BSNL has a plan just for you. This plan provides access to multiple OTT platforms along with high-speed internet.

BSNL 300 Mbps plan

The most premium broadband offer from BSNL is priced at Rs 1799 per month, providing speeds of 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads. However, once you exceed 6500GB of data usage, the speed drops to 20 Mbps.

As an added bonus, BSNL includes a free landline connection with this plan. The OTT benefits encompass JioHotstar, the YuppTV pack (which includes SonyLIV and ZEE5), Lionsgate Play, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and EpicON. This comprehensive offering is known as the Fibre Ultra OTT New plan.

In other news, recently, BSNL announced on social media that its 4G service is now available in over 75,000 locations. However, this expansion comes at a difficult time for the company, as it continues to lose customers to competing providers.

A recent report from TRAI for December 2024 revealed that BSNL experienced a loss of approximately 322,000 customers. Fortunately, this figure marked a slight improvement compared to November, when the company lost around 342,000 subscribers. By the end of December, BSNL had roughly 91.7 million subscribers. Many customers have voiced their concerns about frequent call drops and network issues, which have played a significant role in the company's decline in subscribers following a brief period of growth.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 Mini leaks suggest 6,000mAh battery, affordable pricing