BSNL offers new Rs 2022 prepaid plan with 75GB data per month and unlimited calls

BSNL has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers, which provides a lot of data and other package benefits. For the cost of Rs 2022 per month, users receive 75 GB of data with a validity of 300 days, which means the plan will remain valid for 9 to 10 months.

BSNL’s new 75GB data prepaid plan

BSNL has introduced a new prepaid plan that overs a whooping 75GB of data for each month. This data will only work for the first 60 days before the user has to recharge the plan again through data vouchers provided by the telecom operator. Once the data is exhausted, the download speed would be limited to 40 Kbps.

This plan is oriented toward users who have heavy data requirements and are looking for prepaid plans with long validity. Users will also receive a 300 day service validity, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. This plan was launched to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022, and this limited time period offer will be available till the end of August.

BSNL has also introduced two new data prepaid plans. One which offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for Rs 228. And another plan, which includes all the aforementioned benefits plus Rs 10 talk time at the cost of Rs 239. Once either of the plans is exhausted, the user’s download speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps.

