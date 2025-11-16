BSNL launches Student Special Plan, offers unlimited calls, 100GB data, and more BSNL rolled out an affordable plan tailored for students, which bundles 100GB of data and unlimited calling benefits.

New Delhi:

BSNL CMD A. Robert J. Ravi recently announced that the state-owned telecom service is planning to launch new plans tailored specifically for students and women. The company has already unveiled one such offering on the occasion of Children's Day.

The newly rolled out plan, the BSNL Student Special Plan, is a limited-period offer targeted at students. At a cost of approximately Rs 8.96 per day (Rs 251/28 days), it provides a full suite of services, including free calling, data, and SMS benefits.

BSNL Student Special Plan Details

Price: Rs 251

Validity Period: Available from November 14 until December 13, 2025.

Benefits (for 28 days): Unlimited calls, 100GB of high-speed data, and 100 SMS per day.

Eligibility: Unlike some recently launched promotions that were exclusive to new users, this plan appears to be available to all eligible customers.

Customers can avail of the Student Plan by visiting the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC), calling 1800-180-1503, or visiting the official website, bsnl.co.in.

Experiencing the 'Make in India' 4G Network

BSNL CMD A. Robert J. Ravi stated that the introduction of this plan coincides with the company’s nationwide deployment of its indigenously developed 4G mobile network.

Ravi highlighted India's achievement: "BSNL has recently deployed countrywide 'Make in India' state-of-the-art 4G mobile network pan-India. India is only the fifth country in the world to develop 4G mobile network technology, and BSNL is actively engaged in its development and rollout for quite some time".

He added that this large data-packed plan gives students an "excellent opportunity to take pride in experiencing indigenously developed 4G mobile network for a full period of 28 days with data usage up to as high as 100GB".

Ravi concluded by noting the plan is a "very competitive and pocket-friendly offering to students who need large volume of data for their academic works. Once they experience new BSNL 4G data services, we expect them to continue their association with us for a long time, as BSNL can assure excellent service quality and coverage".

