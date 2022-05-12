BSNL launches Rs 87 prepaid recharge plan- 14 days validity, 1GB daily data and more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK + BSNL BSNL comes with a new affordable plan for users

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 87. The plan offers 1GB of high-speed data access every day along with unlimited voice calling, which will be valid for a total of 14 days.

The new prepaid plan from BSNL is available to all the prepaid users of the state-owned telecom operator. Alongside the data and calling benefits, the Rs. 87 prepaid plan offers users to use of 100 SMS every day and is further bundled with gaming services owned by Paytm.

The BSNL has listed the new Rs. 87 prepaid recharge plans on their website. The mobile data offered in the new prepaid plan drops to the speed of 40Kbps once a user is drained off with 1GB of high-speed data access.

Furthermore, the new BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calling across the country. The network will provide a local service area and a national roaming service, including the MTNL network in both Delhi and Mumbai.