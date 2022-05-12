Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
BSNL launches Rs 87 prepaid recharge plan- 14 days validity, 1GB daily data and more

BSNL has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 87 which includes 1GB of high-speed data access per day, and unlimited voice calling. The plan will last for a total of 14 days.   

Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: May 12, 2022 19:13 IST
BSNL, prepaid recharge plan
BSNL

BSNL comes with a new affordable plan for users 

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 87. The plan offers 1GB of high-speed data access every day along with unlimited voice calling, which will be valid for a total of 14 days. 

The new prepaid plan from BSNL is available to all the prepaid users of the state-owned telecom operator. Alongside the data and calling benefits, the Rs. 87 prepaid plan offers users to use of 100 SMS every day and is further bundled with gaming services owned by Paytm.

The BSNL has listed the new Rs. 87 prepaid recharge plans on their website. The mobile data offered in the new prepaid plan drops to the speed of 40Kbps once a user is drained off with 1GB of high-speed data access. 

Furthermore, the new BSNL prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calling across the country. The network will provide a local service area and a national roaming service, including the MTNL network in both Delhi and Mumbai. 

