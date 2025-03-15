BSNL introduces a 6-month validity plan: Unlimited calling and data at just Rs 750 A new budget-friendly recharge plan at Rs 750 offers 6 months of validity- which makes it one of the most affordable long-term recharge options in the market.

If you are tired of expensive recharge plans and looking for a long-validity option at low cost, then BSNL has a good news for you. The state-run telecom operator has introduced a budget-friendly Rs 750 plan that comes with a 6-month validity, making it one of the most affordable long-term recharge options in the market.

BSNL’s Rs 750 plan: Long validity at a low cost

BSNL has launched this plan for its GP2 users, which means those who do not recharge their mobile numbers within 7 days after their previous plan expires.

With 180 days of validity, customers will no longer need to worry about frequent recharges or their number for getting deactivated due to inactivity.

Unlimited calling and daily free SMS

BSNL’s new Rs 750 plan includes:

Unlimited free calling to all local and STD networks for 180 days.

100 free SMS per day, allowing users to stay connected without extra costs.

1GB Daily data and reduced speeds after limit

For internet usage, the plan provides 180GB of high-speed data, which translates to 1GB per day for the entire validity period. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, users can still browse the internet at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

BSNL competes with private telcos

With this new offering, BSNL aims to attract budget-conscious customers who prefer long-term validity over frequent recharges. The plan is expected to compete with similar offerings from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, giving users a cost-effective alternative with stable connectivity.

A Holi surprise for BSNL users

Just ahead of the Holi festival, BSNL has given its customers a big gift with this affordable long-term recharge option. If you're looking for a hassle-free mobile plan that lasts for six months, the Rs 750 BSNL plan is worth considering.

