BSNL delivers another blow: Reduces validity for another popular affordable plan

New Delhi:

While BSNL is currently offering users 30 days of validity for just Rs 1, the company is simultaneously reducing the validity of many of its other affordable recharge plans. A few days ago, the validity of the Rs 197 plan was cut. Subsequently, the company also revised the validity of its Rs 99 plan. Now, BSNL has further reduced the validity of its inexpensive Rs 147 plan.

BSNL's Rs 147 plan details

Previously, this Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited plan came with a validity of 30 days. It offered users unlimited calling and free national roaming, along with 10GB of high-speed data. Users, however, did not receive the benefit of free SMS with this plan.

Now, BSNL users on this Rs 147 plan will receive a validity of only 25 days, a reduction of 5 days. Despite this decrease in validity, the benefits offered remain unchanged. Users will still enjoy unlimited voice calling, free national roaming, and 10GB of data.

BSNL following private company trends

Similar to private telecom companies, BSNL appears to be confusing users by maintaining plan rates while reducing benefits through decreased validity. The company has not lowered the prices of these three plans but has instead shortened their validity periods.

Previously, the Rs 99 plan offered 18 days of validity, which has now been reduced to just 15 days. Similarly, the validity of the Rs 197 plan has been cut by 16 days, from 70 days down to 54 days. Alongside these changes, the government-owned telecom company is also focusing on increasing its ARPU (Average Revenue Per User).

Meanwhile, the state-owned telecom company has introduced an amazing new plan priced at just Rs 1. It is designed to take on private telecom companies. This plan gives users some great perks, including free unlimited calling for a month and 2GB of data every day. BSNL announced this exciting offer as part of their Independence Day celebrations, hoping to attract more customers.

