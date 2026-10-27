Noah Wyle is People's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive, dethroning Jonathan Bailey

Hollywood actor Noah Wyle, best known for his roles in ER and The Pitt, has been named PEOPLE magazine's 2026 Sexiest Man Alive. The 55-year-old succeeds Jonathan Bailey, who received the title in 2025. Wyle admitted that he initially thought the news was a prank, but his wife, Sara Wells, helped convince him to accept the recognition.

Noah Wyle takes over from Jonathan Bailey

PEOPLE announced Wyle as this year's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, October 27. The annual title has previously gone to several well-known Hollywood actors, with Bailey becoming the 2025 winner after taking over from John Krasinski.

Wyle has been a familiar face on television for decades. He rose to fame as Dr John Carter in the medical drama ER, which he joined in 1994. More recently, he returned to the spotlight with The Pitt, in which he plays Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch.

The medical drama, which premiered in 2025, has brought Wyle renewed attention and critical recognition. His performance has earned him major awards, including Emmy wins for his lead role.

What Noah Wyle said about the title

In his interview with PEOPLE, Wyle said he initially wondered whether the news was a prank. His wife, Sara, was pleased with the recognition and encouraged him to see it as an honour. Wyle also spoke about his family and his children's reactions, who were less than impressed by the new attention their father was receiving. The actor expects the title to become a running joke at home for years to come.

Wyle shares three children: Owen and Auden with his former wife, Tracy Warbin, and Frances with Sara, whom he married in 2014.

More about Noah Wyle

Born on June 4, 1971, in Hollywood, California, Noah Wyle is an American actor, writer, director and producer whose career spans more than three decades. He rose to fame playing medical student-turned-doctor John Carter in the long-running medical drama ER, appearing in the series for 15 seasons and earning five Primetime Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations for the role.

His other notable credits include A Few Good Men, Donnie Darko, Pirates of Silicon Valley, Falling Skies, The Librarians and Leverage: Redemption. Wyle returned to the spotlight with HBO’s medical drama The Pitt, in which he plays Dr Michael "Robby" Robinavitch and also serves as a writer, director and executive producer. His performance earned him two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2025 and 2026, along with a Golden Globe and major television acting honours.

In 2026, he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was included in TIME’s 100 most influential people list. He has now added another headline-making recognition to his career after being named PEOPLE magazine’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.

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