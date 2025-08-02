Raksha Bandhan gift guide: Top gadgets under Rs 1000 on Amazon and Flipkart These items are available for under Rs 1000 and make a thoughtful gift for your sister. Check out the list here.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the festival falls on August 9. During the festivities, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist, and brothers, in turn, present them with gifts as a gesture of their affection. If you're looking for the perfect tech gadget to gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan, here are a few excellent options available for under Rs 1000.

Hair straightener

You'll find plenty of hair straightener options on Amazon and Flipkart, with many available for around Rs 1000. These can be incredibly useful for your sister, as they are an essential accessory for everyday hair styling.

Jio Tag

The Jio Tag for Android is available for Rs 999 on Amazon. This gadget can be extremely helpful for your sister, especially if she travels frequently or tends to misplace her belongings. It will assist her in tracking her bag or any other essential items. If your sister often forgets where she keeps her things, this gadget features a built-in speaker with 120db loudness, making it easy to locate lost items.

Smartwatch

While high-end models are pricier, you can find a few smartwatch options for under Rs 1000 on Amazon and Flipkart. These budget-friendly smartwatches often come with features like Bluetooth calling and various health tracking capabilities, making them a useful and thoughtful gift for your sister.

In addition to these, other tech items such as earbuds, hair dryers, power banks, and portable speakers are also readily available for under Rs 1000, offering even more gift choices for Raksha Bandhan.

Furthermore, currently, both Flipkart and Amazon are hosting Independence Day sales on their platforms. During these sales, they are offering significant discounts on Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones. If you are planning to purchase a premium smartphone, now is an excellent time to explore these deals.

