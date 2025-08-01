Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas: Gadgets for around Rs 500 available on Flipkart, Amazon sales If you are planning to surprise your sister with tech gadgets this Raksha Bandhan, here are some gadget ideas available for around Rs 500.

New Delhi:

Raksha Bandhan is fast approaching. It is a festival celebrated to mark the strong bond between brothers and sisters. During this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist, and in return, brothers offer gifts to their sisters. This year, the festival falls on August 9. If you're planning to surprise your sister with some tech gadgets around Rs 500, you're in luck. Flipkart and Amazon currently have plenty of items on sale. Here’s a curated list of tech gifts for you:

Tech gifts for your sister around Rs 500

Triggr Ultrabuds N1 Neo (Earbuds)

They are available on Flipkart for Rs 599. These earbuds boast a 4-star rating from over 54,000 users. They offer an impressive 40 hours of playback time and feature 13mm drivers. They feature Bluetooth version 5.3 and provide a 10-meter wireless range, along with convenient touch controls and built-in microphones.

Hammer Ultra Charge 10000mAh (Power bank)

This power bank is available on Amazon for Rs 649. It comes with a 10,000mAh capacity and features one Type-C PD port and two USB ports for charging multiple devices. It also supports 20W fast charging.

boAt Stone 135 (Portable speaker)

This speaker is available on Flipkart for Rs 699. It holds a 4.1-star rating from over 5,300 users. The speaker offers up to 11 hours of playback time and a power output of 5 RMS. It connects via Bluetooth 5 with a range of 10 meters.

Portronics Toofan (Handheld USB Fan)

This portable fan is available on Amazon for Rs 699 and can be particularly helpful for those who wear makeup or need a quick cool-down in the heat. It has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, features a 2000mAh battery, and can reach up to 7,800 RPM, providing a runtime of up to 4.5 hours.

Philips 8144/46 (Hair dryer)

This Philips hair dryer is available on Flipkart for Rs 534. It has an impressive 4.3-star rating from over 69,000 users. With a power rating of 1,000W, it features two heat and speed settings for versatile styling. It also comes with a convenient 1.5-meter cord length.

