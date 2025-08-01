Airtel introduces new plan with 14GB data for 28 days at just Rs 1 extra Airtel has launched a new recharge plan offering 14GB data, unlimited calling, and 5G access for just Rs 1 extra.

New Delhi:

Airtel has launched a new recharge plan for its millions of users. The plan is offering unlimited calling, data, and unlimited 5G. For just Rs 1 more than a previous plan, Airtel's new prepaid offering provides an extra 14GB of data. This new plan is valid for users across all telecom circles in the country. Let's explore the details of this affordable new plan.

Airtel's new Rs 399 recharge plan

Airtel's new budget-friendly recharge plan costs Rs 399 and offers 28-day validity. Subscribers will enjoy unlimited voice calling and free national roaming (excluding Jammu and Kashmir). The plan also includes 2.5GB of high-speed data daily and 100 free SMS per day. Additionally, the company is providing a free subscription to JioHotstar for 28 days with this plan.

Get 14GB extra data for Rs 1

Airtel previously offered a Rs 398 recharge plan that included unlimited calling, free national roaming across India, daily 2GB data, and 100 free SMS. That plan also provided unlimited 5G and a JioHotstar subscription. For just one extra rupee, users can upgrade to the new Rs 399 plan and receive an additional 512MB of data every day. This means that over the course of a month, you'll get an extra 14GB of data for Rs 1 increase.

According to recently released data from TRAI, Airtel continues to expand its network, having added millions of new users. The company's user base has now surpassed 360 million, with Jio also adding a significant number of users to its network.

The report shows that Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL have together lost more than 2,00,000 customers. In May, both companies experienced a drop in subscribers, with BSNL losing more than 1,35,000 users and Vi seeing a decline of over 2,74,000 users.

