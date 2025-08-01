Flipkart Freedom Sale goes live with heavy discount on iPhone 16e, Samsung Galaxy S24, Nothing Phone 3a Flipkart's Freedom Sale has begun, offering recently launched phones from brands like Samsung Galaxy S24, Moto Edge 60 Fusion, iPhone 16e, Vivo T4, and Nothing Phone 3a at significantly reduced prices.

Following Amazon, Flipkart has also launched its new Freedom Sale. The sale is offering significant discounts on premium smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Nothing, Realme, Vivo, and Motorola. The sale began at midnight for VIP and Plus members and will go live for general users at 12 noon today, August 1. This exciting sale is scheduled to run for the next eight days on the e-commerce platform, with the possibility of further extension. Let's delve into the fantastic offers available in Flipkart's new sale.

What are the offers?

The sale, which officially kicks off for all users at 12 noon, includes a 10 per cent instant discount for purchases made with ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards, applicable even on EMI transactions. Beyond these bank offers, users can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options and attractive exchange offers. Flipkart Plus members gain an additional benefit, with the opportunity to redeem Super Coins for extra savings.

Several popular smartphones are seeing significant price drops during this sale:

The iPhone 16 can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 69,999, a notable reduction from its initial launch price of Rs 79,900.

The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is listed at Rs 20,999, down from its launch price of Rs 25,999.

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for just Rs 35,999, a considerable discount from its original price of Rs 59,999.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 has also been reduced, now available for Rs 46,999, a sharp drop from its initial launch price of Rs 74,999.

The iPhone 16e can be brought home for Rs 54,900, down from its launch price of Rs 59,900.

The Nothing Phone 3a is available for Rs 21,999, discounted from its launch price of Rs 27,999.

Lastly, the Vivo T4 5G can be purchased for Rs 20,999, a slight reduction from its launch price of Rs 21,999.

