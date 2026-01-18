BSNL delights users, announces new offer with 3,300GB data at 50Mbps BSNL introduces a Rs 399 Spark Fiber plan offering 3,300GB data at 50Mbps with unlimited calling. The telecom also extends extra mobile data benefits on select recharge plans till January 31, 2026.

New Delhi:

BSNL has delighted its customers with a new offer. The state-owned telecom operator announced the update through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The offer has been rolled out on BSNL’s 50Mbps broadband plan and is available to all BSNL Fiber customers. Here are the complete details.

BSNL Spark Fiber plan: Price and benefits

Under the new Spark Plan, BSNL is offering 3,300GB of high-speed data at 50Mbps to its fiber broadband users for Rs 399 per month. Along with high-speed internet, subscribers will also receive unlimited voice calling benefits.

However, it is important to note that no OTT subscriptions are included with this plan.

The offer is valid for the first 12 months only. From the 13th month onwards, users will be charged Rs 449 per month for the same plan.

How to avail the BSNL Spark Plan offer

Customers who wish to take advantage of this BSNL Fiber offer can simply send “HI” as a message to BSNL’s official WhatsApp number 1800 4444 to activate the plan.

BSNL mobile recharge plans get extra data

In addition to its fiber broadband offer, BSNL is also providing 0.5GB of extra data with select mobile recharge plans. This benefit was initially introduced during the Christmas festival, and BSNL has now extended the offer until January 31, 2026.

Users do not need to pay any additional amount to receive the extra data, as the benefit is being provided at the same price as before.

BSNL recharge plans offering more data

BSNL is currently offering increased daily data on the following four recharge plans:

Rs 225 plan: Daily data increased from 2.5GB to 3GB (30-day validity)

Rs 347 plan: Daily data increased from 2GB to 2.5GB (50-day validity)

Rs 485 plan: Daily data increased from 2GB to 2.5GB (72-day validity)

Rs 2399 plan: Daily data increased from 2GB to 2.5GB (365-day validity)

These enhanced data benefits are available without any additional cost.

