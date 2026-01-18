Cheapest iPhone 16 Plus isn’t on Amazon or Flipkart: Here’s where to buy iPhone 16 Plus price drops by Rs 18,000 ahead of Republic Day. Check where to buy Apple’s flagship at the lowest price, cheaper than Amazon and Flipkart.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 Plus has received another significant price cut, making Apple’s flagship smartphone available at a much lower price than its launch price. However, this deal is not part of the ongoing Republic Day sales on Amazon or Flipkart, where only limited discounts are currently being offered on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Launched in 2024, the iPhone 16 Plus comes with premium features such as Dynamic Island and built-in AI capabilities, making it one of Apple’s most advanced smartphones.

iPhone 16 Plus cheapest deal available outside Amazon and Flipkart

While Amazon and Flipkart are running their Republic Day sales, electronics retailer Vijay Sales has announced a more attractive offer on the iPhone 16 Plus. Vijay Sales sells products through both online and offline channels and is currently offering the device at a significantly lower price.

The iPhone 16 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900. During the Republic Day sale at Vijay Sales, it is available for just Rs 71,890, reflecting a price drop of Rs 18,000.

In comparison:

Amazon Republic Day Sale price: Rs 74,900

Flipkart listed price: Rs 79,900

This makes Vijay Sales the cheapest option to buy the iPhone 16 Plus at the moment.

iPhone 16 Plus display and performance

The iPhone 16 Plus features a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with an OLED panel, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chipset and supports Apple Intelligence features for enhanced performance and AI-driven tasks.

Apple has used an aluminium body in the iPhone 16 Plus, and the device carries an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water.

Camera, software and storage options

The iPhone 16 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on iOS 18 and is eligible for an upgrade to iOS 26. It is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

