BSNL 4G: Now available on 15,000 mobile towers; here's complete rollout timeline

BSNL 4G: BSNL has finally launched its 4G service, marking an important upgrade for the state-owned telecom company. The company is on the verge of providing superfast connectivity across the country. BSNL is rolling out 4G service nationwide and has also begun testing 5G technology to compete with private companies. Additionally, BSNL is now offering 5G ready SIM cards to users.

BSNL has reached a significant milestone with more than 15 thousand 4G sites now live. The company has announced that these sites, established under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Initiative, will ensure seamless connectivity across India. Notably, BSNL's 4G service relies on completely indigenous technology, with equipment made in India installed in these mobile towers.

BSNL 4G rollout timeline

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced the schedule for the launch of BSNL's 4G services nationwide and also outlined the anticipated timeline for the introduction of BSNL's 5G services.

Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that 80,000 towers will be installed by the end of October, with the remaining 21,000 to be installed by March next year. This means that a total of one lakh towers for the 4G network will be in place by March 2025. He highlighted that this expansion will enable faster downloads and improved television streaming.

BSNL 5G rollout

In addition to the 4G rollout, BSNL has commenced testing for 5G. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently made a video call using BSNL's 5G network based on indigenous technology. This has generated significant anticipation for BSNL's upcoming 5G service.

The government-owned telecom company has already started providing 5G ready SIM cards to new users, leading to speculation that the 5G service may be launched in the coming months. Moreover, BSNL's 5G service is currently undergoing testing in the C-DoT campus and is scheduled to be tested in multiple cities in the coming weeks.

To support BSNL's revival and network enhancement, the central government has allocated over Rs 83 thousand crore in this year's budget. This substantial budget will be instrumental in upgrading BSNL's network and elevating its service quality.

