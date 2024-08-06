BSNL 4G: Union Minister Scindia unveils 4G service launch timeline, BSNL 5G also on cards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 4G, BSNL 5G roll out timeline

BSNL 4G: After the recent price hike from major telecom service providers such as Airtel, Jio, and Vi, many users are switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. The state-owned company is taking advantage of the situation and is rolling out its 4G and 5G services across India to attract as many subscribers as possible. BSNL recently achieved a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh by adding 2.17 lakh new connections in July 2024.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently unveiled the timeline for the availability of BSNL's 4G services across the country and also provided an expected timeline for BSNL's 5G rollout.

BSNL 4G India launch timeline

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that 80,000 towers would be installed by the end of October and the remaining 21,000 by March next year, which means one lakh towers of 4G network would be installed by March 2025. He mentioned that it would help in speedy downloads and watching television.

BSNL 5G India launch timeline

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence that the government would soon complete the transition from 4G to 5G. He mentioned that it is possible to use 5G on the existing 4G core and that work is underway to make necessary changes in the towers for 5G services. He also stated that several telecom customers are transitioning to BSNL from private service providers, and assured them of prompt service.

The minister’s video, showing him interacting with the press and the public, has also been posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

Meanwhile, BSNL has started conducting trials of its 5G services in India. The Union Communication Minister, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, recently posted a video on his social media handle (formerly Twitter) where he can be seen on a video call on a 5G-enabled network. In the post, the minister wrote, "Tried BSNL’s 5G enabled phone call." The minister was present at the C-Dot campus to test the BSNL 5G network.

ALSO READ: 2G network can cause financial loss; here's why you should disable it immediately