Google Pixel 7 available under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart ahead of Pixel 9 series launch

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 discount on Flipkart

Google is all set to launch its next generation of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 9 series, on August 13 this year. Ahead of its launch, older models of the Pixel lineup such as Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 are available with heavy discounts on Flipkart. For those who are considering buying a Pixel 7 series smartphone, there is a great opportunity for them. Interestingly, Flipkart is currently selling the Pixel 7 smartphone cheaper than Pixel 7a.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Pixel 7 discount

Google Pixel 7 discount on Flipkart

Interested buyers who are looking to buy a Google Pixel 7 smartphone can now save Rs 27,000 via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India in 2023 for Rs 59,999 for the base variant. It is currently listed for Rs 32,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions.

This offer will reduce the effective price of the Google Pixel 7 smartphone to Rs 30,999, which is lower than the Google Pixel 7a by Rs 5,000. The Google Pixel 7a is currently listed for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Pixel 7 discount

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Google’s new Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, it comes with 5 years of security updates.

On the rear side, the Pixel 7 boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 10.8-megapixel front camera.

According to Google, the Pixel 7 can provide up to 72 hours of battery life when Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled with a single charge.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi users won't get relief from UI ads soon: Here's why