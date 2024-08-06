Xiaomi, Poco, Redmi users won't get relief from UI ads soon: Here's why

Follow us on Xiaomi UI

Xiaomi offers the HyperOS in its smartphones in India. The same operating system is available on Poco and Redmi smartphones. These devices are known for being affordable and feature-rich. However, users often experience intrusive ads within the user interface. While the company allows users to disable these ads, the process is complex. There have been reports suggesting that the company might be working on a single toggle to switch off system ads completely, but the company has denied this.

The statement from Xiaomi to Android Authority indicated their plans to enhance the user experience by reducing pre-installed apps and "content display entry pages," suggesting a potential decrease in bloatware. However, the statement explicitly stated that they were not planning to add a toggle to disable ads, citing that only a small number of users would realistically discover and use it.

This decision may frustrate many users as the current process to disable ads is cumbersome, requiring users to navigate through individual app settings. While the reduction of bloatware is a positive step, it does not solve the core issue of the scattered and frustrating ad-disabling experience.

Meanwhile, a recent report claims that Google is making over Rs 2 crore every minute, despite not charging users for many of its services.

Google's mobile operating system, Android OS, has millions of users worldwide. In addition, Google develops operating systems for smartwatches, smart TVs, and tablets, all of which are provided to users free of charge. Despite this, the company earns billions of rupees primarily through advertising.

The main source of Google's income is advertising, which is displayed to users across its ecosystem. When users conduct a search on Google, advertisements appear on top, for which Google charges significant amounts to companies.

Moreover, Google earns through its services such as YouTube, Google Play Store, and Google Maps, where advertisements are also displayed. Google also charges service fees from travel app aggregators for using its navigation service, Google Maps, which can amount to 30 percent of their earnings.

Furthermore, Google earns through subscriptions to its cloud services, such as Google Drive, which offers cloud storage for both personal and professional use.

