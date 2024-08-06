Flipkart Flagship Sale date announced: Check deals, offers and bank discount here

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Flagship Sale date

Flipkart Flagship Sale: Flipkart has announced the dates of its Flagship sale in India. During the sale, the domestic e-commerce giant will offer attractive deals and discounts on a wide array of products ahead of Independence Day. The company has also partnered with lenders to provide bank and card discounts during the sale. Interested buyers can get smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, and Motorola at lower price during the sale. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Flagship Sale date

Flipkart Flagship Sale will start on August 6 at 12:00 pm IST, coinciding with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival, to mark India’s Independence Day. The e-commerce platform has also partnered with ICICI Bank, BoB Card, and Yes Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with their credit cards and EMI transactions. In addition, customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on selected items. Flipkart Plus members can also enjoy exclusive SuperCoins offers during the sale.

Flipkart Flagship Sale deals and offers

The Flipkart Flagship Sale landing page has revealed a sneak peek of the phones that will be available at great discounts during the event. Popular handsets such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Vivo T3 5G, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be offered at attractive prices during the sale. The exact discounted prices for these phones will be unveiled on the sale day.

Interested buyers can also expect discounts of up to 80 percent on electronic items, including tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and cameras. Camera prices will start from Rs. 5,034, and tablets will be available from Rs. 7,999.

It's also worth mentioning that Amazon will be hosting its Great Freedom Festival Sale on August 6, starting at 12 noon for all users.

