iPhone 16 series launch date leaked: Here's when next generation iPhones coming to India

iPhone 16 series launch date: Apple is working on the next generation of iPhones. The upcoming iPhones are expected to come with many advanced features, including the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence. The company usually launches its new iPhone series in September every year and has yet to reveal the launch date of the upcoming iPhone. However, a leaked report has suggested the possible launch date of the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 series India launch date

According to the latest reports, the company could launch its iPhone 16 series on September 10, this year, and they are expected to go on sale starting September 20. In addition to this, various leaks and rumours have also offered an idea about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

iPhone 16 series specifications

The upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are already making headlines with their colour options. The base iPhone 16 will feature a white colour option instead of the previous yellow, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer slightly darker shades compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the base model will have a vertical camera layout to support spatial video.

According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a 6.9-inch large screen and an expected improvement in peak brightness. There are also rumours about thinner display borders, reducing them from 1.55mm to 1.15mm.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chip, rumoured to have more CPU power and improved on-device AI task performance. The A18 Pro chip is said to be manufactured on TSMC’s 2nd generation 3nm process.

As for the non-Pro models, it's still uncertain whether Apple will use the same A18 Pro chip or opt for last year's chipset. Recent reports mentioned the possibility of using the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. However, the backend code suggests that the company will use the “A18 chipset” in this year’s non-Pro models, possibly as a slightly cut-down version of the A18 Pro. Despite these speculations, official confirmation from the company is still pending.

